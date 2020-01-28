The former Wenns pub on Lynn's Saturday Market Place is due to reopen at the end of February as a new business.

Called The Wenns Chop and Ale House, it is being run by Michael Baldwin, who owns The Bank House in Lynn and is president of West Norfolk Chamber. Co-directors of the business are Laurie Betts and Mike Wilson.

Said Mr Baldwin: "We want it to have a relaxed and convivial atmosphere, and be the kind of place where you would happily take your family.

Pictured outside the Saturday Market Place premises due to reopen as The Wenns Chop and Ale House are, from left, directors Laurie Betts. Michael Baldwin and Mike Wilson. (27823511)

"There's going to be a good selection of bitters and real ale and we are having a bar billiards table installed.

"The food will be served tapas-style so people can share several dishes together and enjoy the variety. We're also planning to serve traditional roast lunches on Sundays too.

"Although we haven't got a definite date for opening, it is planned to be at the end of February," he said.

Laurie said: "Michael is a professional in his field and we are delighted he will be running the business. We are very excited about this new venture."

Earlier this month Goldings Public House and Rooms, which had operated from the premises, closed and reopened next door.

