New escape rooms attraction Locked In Lynn launches in King's Lynn

After taking on about 40 escape rooms together, Matthew Penver and Daniel Reeve came up with the idea of offering their own take on the craze.

This was how Locked In Lynn, which launched on September 6, came about, and following a “really good start” to the business, Matthew, 23, of Lynn, and Daniel, 26, of Hunstanton, are already looking to open a new room next month.

They said: “All the comments we are getting are good, so it’s all been good.

“We have put a lot of time and effort in to the decoration of our rooms. We wanted to make sure everything in our rooms fits.

“Some rooms can be put up very quickly, but we wanted to put a bit more pride and make them as realistic as we could.”

The two escape rooms they currently offer – Diamond Heist and Prison Break – task participants with identifying clues and solving puzzles to secure an escape within 60 minutes.

If you get stuck though – as a team representing the Lynn News did on a few occasions when they took on Diamond Heist last week – hints will be offered to help you move forward.

Logic, teamwork and an ability to examine what is set out in front of you more closely are essential skills when taking on an escape room such as this.

And thankfully, the Lynn News team were able to use a combination of these and managed to steal the diamond in a time of 48 minutes and 41 seconds.

It is easy to see why escape rooms have become so popular – having made an immersive and adventurous experience accessible to so many people – and Locked In Lynn is a fantastic example of this type of attraction, with the owners already looking to the future.

Having launched just six weeks ago, Matthew, who also has a day job at BMW, and Daniel, who is a groundworker, will open a new room at the start of next month.

“We haven’t got a name yet, but it’s a three-step room,” they said.

“We have had a really good start, it’s been a lot of long hours but we wanted to get room three up and running as we’ve got so much space, we’ve got the room to do it.

“It’s going to be quite a huge room, it’s probably one of the biggest we have done.”

Locked In Lynn Escape Rooms is open every day, with slots available between 6pm and 10pm on weekdays, and between 9am and 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Their rooms are aimed at people aged 12 and over, and teams should have a minimum of two players and a maximum of six. It costs £20 per person.

Located at Unit 4 Campbells Meadow Business Park, Locked In Lynn offers free parking to patrons.

To find out more about the escape rooms, or to book, call 01553 790150 or visit lockedinlynn.co.uk.