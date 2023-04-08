A new estate agents has opened in West Norfolk that promises a personal touch to potential sellers and buyers.

Andrew Muskett Estate Agents has officially launched this month and covers areas within a 30-mile radius of the Lynn area.

Andrew is an experienced estate agent and has 29 years of expertise. Starting off as a trainee in Ely, he has worked in East Anglia and London.

Andrew Muskett (63361252)

For the past five years, Andrew has been running a successful franchised estate agency business with others, but has decided to take the plunge and go alone in providing a bespoke service.

Andrew himself will personally handle every aspect of the home sale from start to finish, including hosting every viewing and negotiating every offer to ensure clients get the best possible price for their property. The business will market a maximum of 10 properties at any one time, guaranteeing personalised attention and dedicated efforts to sell each one.

Clients can also benefit from the use of video tours, aerial photography, property brochures and social media marketing.

Andrew said: “With 24/7 calls available, clients can rest assured that they will receive the utmost care and attention every step of the way.”

He continued: “I am thrilled to be launching my new business, as part of the eXp network.

“By leveraging the latest technology, tools, and support of the eXp network, I can provide an unparalleled service to clients looking to buy or sell their unique homes. I believe that a bespoke service tailored to each client’s unique needs is the key to delivering a truly exceptional home moving experience.”

Andrew aims to provide a better home moving experience for home owners of unique homes within a 30-mile radius of Lynn.

The eXp network is the fastest growing estate agency network in the world, with over 350 agents in the UK alone. By partnering with eXp Andrew Muskett Estate Agents will benefit from the latest technology, tools, training, and support to deliver an “unparalleled” service to clients. For more information, please visit the Andrew Muskett Estate Agents website.