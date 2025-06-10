Stories of Lynn’s role in maritime trade have been brought to life with a brand new museum exhibition.

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum welcomed more than a dozen visitors, including West Norfolk’s deputy mayor Cllr Steve Bearshaw, to the launch of its latest project, ‘Discover The Hanse’, on Friday.

Featuring carefully curated displays, it focuses on who the Hanseatic League were, and why they are so important to Lynn’s history.

Dr Paul Richard with deputy mayor Steve Bearshaw

Dr Paul Richards, a historian with great knowledge of the town, kicked off the grand opening by giving guests some background information.

“The links with the port are very important because Hanse is largely about port towns and what they did for international trade,” he said.

Lynn was one of the UK’s main trading ports for a variety of goods from the 13th century - and this year, the town is celebrating 20 years of being part of the Union of Cities THE HANSA, a modern group which promotes the cultural heritage and Hanseatic identity of its members.

Dr Richards thanked West Norfolk Council and the Norfolk Record Office for allowing the museum to include items from the Custom House and archives.

Cllr Bearshaw said he was “filled with pride” for the town to be celebrating being part of the group for two decades.

“Through our membership with New Hanse, we have continued to strengthen our cultural ties and engage in vital commercial and environmental projects,” he added.

“This partnership not only honours our historical roots but also paves the way for future collaboration and growth.”

The exhibition features lots of items and information

He highlighted the role that councils play in maintaining the membership, and said he was grateful for those involved in creating the exhibition.

It comes as the town is set to hold its 20th anniversary Hanse Festival on June 14 and 15, with live music, activities and a parade.

More information can be found on its website here.

A book kept by William Asshebourne when he was chief clerk for the council in the early 1400s