Visitors can take a look at what life was like for workhouse nurses through a captivating new exhibition.

'Making the Rounds’ explores the lives and living conditions of the nurses at the former Mitford and Launditch union workhouse – Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse – which can be viewed at the Stories of Lynn venue from now until March 29.

Telling the story of nursing history at Gressenhall, the exhibition is the result of a year-long collaboration between Norfolk-based textile artist Connie Flynn and a team of volunteer researchers.

A birthday scripture book given by nurse Ellen Winter to Mary Wallin

Last year, it was exhibited at Gressenhall Museum, and earlier this year, it was hosted by The Royal College of Nursing in London. It is now making an appearance in Lynn.

Making the Rounds would be of interest to anyone interested in social history, heritage, nursing and care, and art textiles. Gallery talks may be offered to groups if requested.

Drawing on more than 60 new nurse biographies and 150 years of welfare history, this captivating exhibition interweaves beautiful textile art pieces and the archival sources that inspired them.

Artwork by Connie Flynn at Gressenhall

