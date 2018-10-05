New exhibition honours King's Lynn’s Hanseatic heritage

A new exhibition celebrating Lynn’s Hanseatic heritage will boost efforts to promote the town overseas, the borough’s mayor says.

The display in Marriott’s Warehouse, which was formally unveiled during an event on Wednesday evening, has developed from a display put together for the town’s Hanse weekend in May.

The launch of a Hanseatic Trading Post recreation of merchant's shop displaying goods imported and exported through King's Lynn during the 15th and 16th Centuries. Pictured. at Marriots warehouse.. (4588132)

It shows what a Hanseatic merchant’s shop would have looked like during the 15th and 16th centuries, including the kinds of products that were typically imported and sold there.

It also features an array of scale models of some of Lynn’s most famous historic buildings, created by retired carpenter Fred Hall.

Borough mayor Nick Daubney paid tribute to all those involved in the project.

He said: “Trying to promote Lynn’s place within the Hanseatic League, both historically and in current times, is important. It puts us in context. It supports tourism and our business marketing effort.

“When people give their time, effort and knowledge and put together an amazing display like this, it’s a real credit to you.

“When you learn the history of Lynn, the excitement of it that all this area would have been buzzing with merchants, the way you’ve created this is absolutely magnificent.”

The initial shop display, which was set up in the Hanse House during the festival, received sponsorship from West Norfolk Council.

The new exhibition, which is intended to be a permanent display, features an array of products which were imported into Lynn historically, including ham from Germany and stockfish from Norway.

The project also benefited from a donation by the King’s Lynn Town Guides.

Town historian and Marriott’s Warehouse trustee, Dr Paul Richards, said the idea had been developed and expanded from the popularity of the festival display.

He said : “We thought that, rather than put it in boxes for another year, or the whole thing gets spread around, let’s keep it together and refresh this exhibition.

“Children and adults will hopefully learn a lot from it and be entertained.”

The exhibition can be viewed during the restaurant’s opening hours.