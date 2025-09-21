A new father caught with a large amount of cannabis during a police raid says he wants to stop for the sake of his son.

Fabio Fernandes, 26, of Birchwood Street in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to possession of the Class B drug.

Prosecutor Libby Smith said officers were called to his home following accusations of drug dealing.

Fabio Fernandes was caught with 18g of cannabis during a police raid. Picture: iStock

Upon arrival, Fernandes told police there was cannabis on the premises - 18g was then uncovered.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Coogan said the defendant, who has 14 previous convictions, was “no stranger to court” and he had known him for a number of years.

“I have struggled to find a more affable young lad,” he said.

Mr Coogan added that many of Fernandes’ past offences came as a result of police stopping and searching him, as they already knew him.

“Give a dog a bad name, then that tends to stick,” he added.

Fernandes says he now has a one-year-old son and has realised he needs to stop his cannabis use for both himself and his child.

“He is making striving efforts to curb his problem,” Mr Coogan added.

Magistrates said they would give him an “unusual” sentence for this offence - a 12-month conditional discharge.

“If what Mr Coogan says to us is true and you want to turn your life around, then we are giving you the chance to do that,” they said.

Fernandez will also have to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.