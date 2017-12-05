New fighter jets one step closer to West Norfolk base

The commanding officer of RAF Marham’s new fighter jet squadron has taken his first flight in one of the new planes.

Wing Commander John Butcher, who will head the new 617 Squadron when it comes into service next summer, carried out a test flight over the Atlantic.

He said afterwards: “This was a memorable day and climbing into the cockpit for the first time felt really familiar as the simulator I have been training in is so realistic.

“We already look forward to our arrival back at RAF Marham in the summer of next year.

“It was real thrill to finally fly this aircraft and it certainly exceeded my expectations. The capabilities and potential of this aircraft are immense, this is a very exciting time to be a fast jet pilot.”