King's Lynn set for a new fish and chip shop restaurant
Published: 11:04, 19 May 2020
| Updated: 11:05, 19 May 2020
Work has started on a fish and chip shop restaurant opening in King's Lynn later this summer.
Daniel Hill has got the keys for the new eatery at the former Limberts site down Norfolk Street, which is in the process of being completely transformed.
The building has been gutted and refurbished and work is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.
