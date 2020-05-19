Home   News   Article

King's Lynn set for a new fish and chip shop restaurant

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:04, 19 May 2020
 | Updated: 11:05, 19 May 2020

Work has started on a fish and chip shop restaurant opening in King's Lynn later this summer.

Daniel Hill has got the keys for the new eatery at the former Limberts site down Norfolk Street, which is in the process of being completely transformed.

The building has been gutted and refurbished and work is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

Read more
BusinessKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE