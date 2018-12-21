A love of fish has been swimming in the blood of Steve Moles all his life and now he has turned his passion into a new business.

Using a wealth of knowledge and experience about fish and marine biology he has set up Aquatik Baits and Feeds at 5 Kettlewell Yard, Austin Fields Industrial Estate.

At his unit he hand-makes baits using innovative methods tried and tested at the riverbank by himself and angling friends.

Steve Moles at Aquatik Baits and Feeds at Kettlewell Yard, Austin Fields. MLNF-18MF012083.

Said Steve: "Some of my earliest memories are from fishing and I grew up with aquariums around me. I was always interested in marine biology and conservation is close to my heart.

"As a teenager I had my own tropical fish tanks and my dad was a fisherman. I used to work at the Sea Life Centre in Hunstanton, which was a job I loved. However after the tidal surge in 2013, when it was flooded, I was laid off."

After a period of different jobs, Steve decided to start up his own online business putting his detailed knowledge to work.

"Boilies are the main bait for carp, but there has not been any progress for years so I have tried to move on. Instead of just boiling them up, I have included edible skin around the paste, making it more attractive to the fish and easier to digest," said Steve.

Baits on sale include pasteys, gel based products and stick mixes likely to attract curious fish.

Steve believes in using local businesses and said he has had invaluable help from nearby Ship Shape Tackle and DSD Printers. He has also been supported on his start-up journey by Nwes.

His online shop with details of all his products can be seen on his website www.aquatik.co.uk and he could be contacted on 01553 770524.