A new play space has opened in a village park, encouraging outdoor activity, fresh air, and fitness for all ages.

West Norfolk mayor Cllr Andy Bullen performed the official opening of Wootton Park's new fitness trail and play equipment last Friday.

The new space has been fully funded with Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds directly from West Norfolk Council and the parish councils of South and North Wootton.

Lynn mayor Andy Bullen opened the new fitness park last Friday

The project was the brainchild of resident Anita Howard and took around 18 months from initiation to completion.

The equipment is suitable for a broad range of ages and abilities, encouraging both outdoor activity, fresh air, and fitness.

This CIL package also funded six new pieces of equipment at both North and South Wootton Junior schools.

The new park is suitable for all ages and abilities

These activity and fitness walls in the schools encourage outdoor fitness for all abilities, they promote outdoor activity and are used for both fun and physical exercise sessions within school, and extended care and holiday clubs.

They are suitable for use by both teams and individuals and can be used for children and young people with disabilities and learning difficulties.

Local childminder Donna Hudson regularly uses the park with her children and has said it is a great addition.

She said: “The children really enjoy being active there, especially with all the great weather we have been experiencing recently.”