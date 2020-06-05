New floral display in King's Lynn gardens thanks NHS and key workers
Published: 13:30, 05 June 2020
A floral display thanking NHS and key workers has been created at a public gardens in Lynn.
The new colourful badge bed at Tower Gardens, which was created by Jason Wells with help from Dave Bird, was completed last Friday – the same day that all the new bedding was planted by West Norfolk Council’s public open space team in The Walks.
The message on the display reads: “Thank you NHS and all key workers.”
