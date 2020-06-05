Home   News   Article

New floral display in King's Lynn gardens thanks NHS and key workers

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:30, 05 June 2020

A floral display thanking NHS and key workers has been created at a public gardens in Lynn.

The new colourful badge bed at Tower Gardens, which was created by Jason Wells with help from Dave Bird, was completed last Friday – the same day that all the new bedding was planted by West Norfolk Council’s public open space team in The Walks.

The message on the display reads: “Thank you NHS and all key workers.”

Read more
Human InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE