Heron Foods set to open in Vancouver Quarter in King’s Lynn

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 06:00, 18 May 2023

A new food shop will be opening in Lynn town centre at the beginning of next month.

Heron Foods will be replacing the old Iceland shop which shut down in 2020 on Saint Dominic Square in the Vancouver Quarter, making it the first one within Norfolk.

The “Top Quality – Low Prices” food store specialises in frozen products, but stocks chilled and non-frozen food too.

Heron Foods will open in Lynn at the start of next month
It will be opening its doors to the public on Thursday, June 8, at 8am.

