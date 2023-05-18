A new food shop will be opening in Lynn town centre at the beginning of next month.

Heron Foods will be replacing the old Iceland shop which shut down in 2020 on Saint Dominic Square in the Vancouver Quarter, making it the first one within Norfolk.

The “Top Quality – Low Prices” food store specialises in frozen products, but stocks chilled and non-frozen food too.

It will be opening its doors to the public on Thursday, June 8, at 8am.