A new event will be taking place in Lynn this weekend celebrating the county’s frontline and emergency services.

The first Frontline Festival will be on Saturday, August 23, at The Walks when, between 10am and 5pm, various emergency service organisations will be showcasing their services, staging activities and demonstrations for the public.

It is a free event for families and communities being hosted by Norfolk County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service with partners Norfolk Police, and the borough council being joined by other organisations including the East of England Ambulance Service, Coastguard, RNLI, RAF Marham, RAF Lakenheath, Environment Agency, Norfolk Blood Bikes and St John Ambulance.

Frontline services will be celebrated at a new festival this weekend. Picture: Mike Sudds/Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Representatives of the various organisations will be manning stalls and activities on the day will include a dog display from the prison service, a road traffic collision demonstration involving fire and rescue service cadets, and a police riot demonstration.

There will also be a fancy dress competition for children, musical performances including the Military Wives Choir, a trampoline bungee, other activities for children, and food stalls.