A family-run firm has confirmed the doors will be opening to its new Lynn High Street store within days.

Home Sweet Home, which already has a shop in March, Cambridgeshire, is set to welcome in its firstcustomers on Saturday, October 10.

The business was founded by Stewart Stevens, and is now run by his sons, Dillon Stevens and Max Bailey. Jordan Brighton is also part of the team.

The Home Sweet Home team, from left, Dillon Stevens, Stewart Stevens, Jordan Brighton and Max Bailey (42497898)

The furniture shop, next door to Clinton Cards, is already attracting plenty of attention from passers-by, according to Max, who told the Lynn News: "We opened up the windows so that people could see what we have in store and there's been lots of people inquiring when we are opening and showing an interest.

"People can expect to find a wide array of furniture, everything from dining tables and chairs to beds and sofas as well as accessories such as lamps. We pride ourselves in having high end furniture at low end prices."

It was originally thought the shop would open at the end of September but there were some delays and preparations took longer than expected, said Max.

Lynn was chosen as the best place to further expand the business because of its vibrancy and friendliness. Two new jobs have been created at the Lynn shop and more are likely to follow.