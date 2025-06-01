Lynn’s hospital has officially opened a specially designed stroke rehabilitation garden.

The garden at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was formally opened by Rebecca Martin, acting executive managing director and medical director, during a ceremony attended by patients, staff, volunteers and supporters.

Designed to support the physical and psychological recovery of stroke patients, the garden is already being hailed as a vital addition to the hospital’s rehabilitation services.

Al Ware and a member of the QEH therapy team

This tranquil and therapeutic space was made possible thanks to generous funding from the QEHKL Charity and kind donations from the local community.

Rebecca Martin said: “This garden is the result of an incredible team effort, driven by the passion and commitment of the stroke rehabilitation team.

“We know that outdoor spaces are important for our patients, especially those who may need to stay in hospital for a while.

The garden will provide a space for stroke patients

“It is peaceful space for reflection but will actively enhance recovery and therapy for our patients. It is also a lasting tribute to Dr Rai, whose dedication to stroke care continues to inspire us all.”

The garden incorporates varied terrain to support mobility therapy, features for visual scanning and cognitive activities, and hands-on gardening spaces that aid in upper limb rehabilitation.

A small putting green adds an element of fun while supporting coordination and balance.

Senior stroke therapy assistant Cara Holt, assistant practitioner Sarah Barber, and senior occupational therapist Amelia Turner spearheaded the project, inspired by successful garden spaces in other wards and feedback from QEH staff, stroke patients, and their families.

Ms Turner said: “Our patients are often navigating one of the most difficult times in their lives. This garden provides not only therapeutic benefits but also a sense of normality, connection, and calm.

“It’s been designed with patient voices at the heart of it, and we’re incredibly proud of what we have achieved together.”

Ms Barber said: “It has been amazing to see patients already benefiting from this space. It will make a difference and provide a nice place for children to visit patients without being in a ward environment.”

The opening was attended by patients, staff, volunteers and local supporters

The design takes inspiration from the well-established principles of therapeutic landscapes, similar to those created by Maggie’s Cancer Care Centres.

The opening ceremony included a moving poetry reading by Al Ware, a stroke survivor and Stroke Association and QEH volunteer.

Al, who also won volunteer of the year at the 2024 staff awards, read ‘A Garden in My Soul’ by Annie Paul – a fitting tribute to the resilience and recovery of stroke patients.

Several patients who were treated on the ward came along to see the new space. One commented: “I really missed being outside when I was in hospital. I was always outside before my stroke.

“It would have meant a lot to me to have the garden when I was here. My mental health would have improved if the garden had been in place when I was on the ward.”

Samantha Taylor, the hospital’s charity manager, said: “This garden is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together with compassion and purpose.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors and fundraisers and the unwavering dedication of our hospital teams, we now have a beautiful space that will benefit stroke survivors for years to come.”