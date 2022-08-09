A Lynn charity is set to open a new day centre and gift shop.

Forward Day Centre, a charity which supports adults with autism and learning difficulties, has taken over the empty store on Broad Street opposite the Job Centre in the town.

The front of the store, which opens in September, will be a gift shop selling T-shirts, mugs and more made by some of the Forward Day Centre members in their Ezone factory.

A new gift shop and day centre ran by Forward, Steve Fuller (left) and Kyle Fraser (right)

It will also act as a community hub for current members as well as opening up for anybody else who needs their support.

The move into town will mean more publicity for the charity.

CEO of Forward Steve Fuller said: "We wanted to be in the centre of things, and to raise the profile of people with learning disabilities and autism."

Inside the soon to be Forward Day Centre

The move into town will also mean more space will be available for the 40 people on a waiting list who want to use Forward's facilities.

"We offer a range of opportunities to support members to progress with their own individual aims," he added.

"We have some members who are ready to be employed and others who need sensory stimulation and specialised equipment.

CEO of Forward day centre Steve Fuller (left) and Day Centre Member Kyle Fraser (right)

"Members of our Ezone factory unit can learn skills that will support them towards employment," Steve said.

Forward Day Centre member Kyle Fraser has been part of the charity for more than 11 years.

"I like working with others and helping out, I can be creative and come up with new ideas and helping others at the centre with their ideas," said Kyle.

Inside the soon to be Forward Day Centre's gift section

The charity also has a Millfleet base next to the library where members can learn independent living skills.

Forward has already been involved in projects in Lynn's town centre and have taken over four planters in the Vancouver centre.

A new kitchen and bathroom facilities have already been fitted and work is underway for the rest of the work to the building to be complete in the next month.

Newly fitted kitchen facilities ready in the community hub

Members of the centre have been setting up and decorating in time for next month's opening.