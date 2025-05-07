A partnership between two Lynn-based organisations is set to hit the fairway with the launch of a new golf academy.

The College of West Anglia (CWA) has teamed with the town’s golf club to launch the academy starting in September.

The new academy will offer young golfers the chance to combine academic study with elite golf training. Students can gain qualifications in sports science, sports coaching or personal training, while developing their golf skills through a fully integrated playing and training schedule built into their college timetable.

Kale Heath, professional golfer and alumni student of Lynn's College of West Anglia

Student golfers will benefit from access to the facilities at the CWA Sports Campus, including the gym, as well as course and practice facilities at King’s Lynn Golf Club (KLGC) via a membership which will be included as part of the academy.

Regular golf coaching sessions and two timetabled golf practice sessions per week will allow players to hone their skills, with additional opportunities to play and compete for both the college and golf club in competitions throughout the year.

The Golf Academy is open to golfers with a handicap of 20 or below, although all applications will be considered and applications are now open.

Sean McQuaid, programme leader, said: “It’s great that as a college we can support the aspirations of young golfers who want to progress and compete at the highest level possible. This is the first time that we have been able to offer golf at the college and to work in partnership with KLGC is fantastic.”

Kale Heath, professional golfer and alumni student of CWA said: “I have some great memories from College of West Anglia. The sports course was really enjoyable.

“I found the psychology of sport most interesting because it helped me understand how the brain works in different situations and I could apply this to my performance in golf.”

Prospective students can apply for a course online at cwa.ac.uk or contact Sean McQuaid via email at: Sean.McQuaid@cwa.ac.uk for more information.