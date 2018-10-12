Lynn's Maid's Head has important developments on the culinary side of business with a new head chef joining the team and the completion of a major kitchen refurbishment.

Wayne Escott has just taken over the role of head chef and is looking forward to working in the historic Tuesday Market Place pub. He has 13 years experience as a chef at pubs and restaurants, mostly in Norfolk.

Wayne Escott new head chef at Lynn's Maid's Head. MLNF-18MF010032

Customers can expect to see traditional pub favourites on the menu, said Vicky Quinn, who runs the pub with her partner Richard Owen.

"Wayne will be bringing his own additions to the menu, but primarily we will be serving home-cooked pub classics such as curries, chicken dishes, lasagnes and chillis plus a wide selection of vegetarian options," said Vicky.

"We will have weekly specials and the carvery will be available on Tuesdays and Sundays, with discounts for senior citizens and children.

"We are very pleased to have a new kitchen which has been entirely fitted out with new equipment, from ovens and grills to fridges and freezers."

Vicky and Richard took over running the pub in February 2017. They reintroduced live music earlier this summer, hold regular open mic nights and also have Sky sports available on TV.

The pub underwent a £200,000 refurbishment three years ago which completely transformed its interior.

It has a spacious trading area, which can seat between 80 and 100 covers, and enjoys views across the Tuesday Market Place.