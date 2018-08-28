New headmaster at Glebe House School and Nursery

Louis Taylor (3788676)

Hunstanton’s independent Glebe House School and Nursery has welcomed new headmaster Louis Taylor, who takes over from retiring head John Crofts after 14 years at the school.

Mr Taylor said: ““I am delighted to take up the position of headmaster at Glebe House School. I join the school at a very exciting time in its history.

“I am looking forward to building on the solid foundations already in place and further developing the school as an establishment that offers a bespoke educational experience to all of its pupils.” Picture: SUBMITTED.