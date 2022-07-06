The new Health Secretary has immediately been lobbied about the urgent need for funding a rebuild of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

And the North West Norfolk MP has vowed to press the case to Steve Barclay too.

Within minutes of Mr Barclay - the MP for North East Cambridgeshire - being appointed to succeed Sajid Javid as Health and Social Care Secretary, he had been tweeted about the QEH by a West Norfolk borough councillor.

Rob Colwell, a Liberal Democrat who represents Gaywood South, posted on Tuesday night: "Hey @SteveBarclay I wanted to make sure you had seen this powerful new video about the terrible state of the QEH #KingsLynn - might be some interesting background before your imminent expected visit. #RebuildOurQEH your Wisbech constituents deserve it and will thank you too!"

North West Norfolk MP James Wild (left) presses the case for a QEH rebuild to former Helath Secretary Savid Javid earlier this week (57794757)

Meanwhile, local MP James Wild took to Twitter to underline his continued push for action.

He said earlier this week that he would be urging Ministers to keep to their timeline of a decision on funding for a rebuild of QEH to be made before the summer recess - Parliament rises on Thursday, July 21.

On Wednesday morning, he tweeted: "My campaigning for a new @TeamQEH continues and I met the then Health Secretary this week to press the case again.

"He knew we have a very powerful case and got the need to deal with RAAC. Now I’ll make that case to his successor @SteveBarclay.

"I will relay the real frustration people in West Norfolk feel and urged him to make decisions asap given the serious situation RAAC poses and the impact on patients and staff of 1500 props at QEH as shown in @thesundaytimes

"In an interview with @BBCLookEast I stressed my impatience for decisions on the new hospital schemes and hope that ministers make decisions shortly.

"A few weeks ago the Health Minister came to QEH to see for himself the props and talk to staff and patients @TeamQEH

"I’ll keep campaigning with strong local support to secure the investment @TeamQEH needs."

Supporters of the rebuild campaign are likely to be unhappy with the delay and disruption which the appointment of a new Health Secretary brings but pleased that an MP with close personal links to the QEH is now in such a key Government role. The hospital serves Wisbech and surroundings, which are in Mr Barclay's constituency.

He was appointed on Tuesday night after Mr Javid told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he could no longer "in good conscience" serve in his Cabinet.

Rishi Sunak also quit as Chancellor and was succeeded by Nadhim Zahawi.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, who is Foreign Secretary, has said nothing publicly about the changes but is understood to be "100 per cent behind the PM".

Mr Wild has yet to officially comment.