A new healthcare clinic which can accommodate nearly 2,000 appointments a year has officially opened.

After welcoming its first patients in September, the Spire Healthcare clinic in Lynn is now ready to provide people with quicker access to expert care.

Located at the St James Medical Practice in South Wootton, the facility offers five modern consulting rooms and a dedicated outpatient treatment space. Patients can benefit from a wide range of private outpatient services, as well as NHS care for hernia, orthopaedic and spinal conditions.

Celebrating the opening of the new Spire Healthcare clinic in Lynn

Peter Corfield, chief commercial officer at Spire Healthcare, joined the team today to cut a ribbon and tour the new facilities.

He said: “We’re proud to bring high-quality healthcare closer to home for people in Lynn and the surrounding area.”

The clinic can accommodate up to 1,700 outpatient appointments every year, with an aim of helping patients get faster diagnosis and treatment.

Patients will be cared for in an outpatient capacity by a team of dedicated consultants specialising in cosmetic surgery, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynaecology, orthopaedics, neurosurgery and urology.

If further care or surgery is needed, it can take place at Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital or Spire Norwich Hospital.

It is hoped the opening will mark a significant step in improving access to healthcare for the Lynn community and surrounding areas.

Nayab Haider, clinic director, said: “We are delighted to officially open the doors to the new Spire King’s Lynn Clinic.

“Our goal is to make healthcare services more accessible in the communities where people live and work so they can receive timely diagnosis and the care they need as quickly as possible.

“We are proud to be supporting both private and NHS patients in West Norfolk and look forward to welcoming many more people in the months ahead.”

Caroline Fox, hospital director at Spire Norwich Hospital, added: “The opening of Spire King’s Lynn Clinic is an important step in our commitment to bringing convenient, patient-focused healthcare closer to communities across West Norfolk.

“By expanding our outpatient services, we can offer local people faster access to consultations and diagnostics, backed by the clinical expertise and facilities at our regional hospitals.

“We know that shorter travel times and quicker appointments make a real difference to patients and their families, and we’re proud to play a role in improving access to care across the region.”