Here is a list of the latest planning applications submitted to local councils...

WEST NORFOLK

Lynn: 22/01672/F, 22 Valingers Road, construction of one dwelling fronting North Everard Street.

22/01736/LB, 6 Hampton Court, Nelson Street, application for listed building consent for internal alterations to link dwellings No 5 and 6 Hampton Court;

22/01747/F, 12 Jermyn Road, demolition of existing garage and single storey additions. Proposed single storey side extension and replacement single storey rear extension;

21/01979/NMAM_3, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Road, non-material amendment to planning permission 21/01979/FM: public service infrastructure planning application. Proposed construction of a two-storey hospital building (Use Class C2) with associated infrastructure and landscaping.

Barton Bendish: 22/01661/F, Four Hill Wood, Church Road, new porch to front of the dwelling.

Brancaster: 22/01733/F, Birstgate House, Market Lane, extension and alterations (redesign);

22/01864/F, The Smithy, Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, variation of condition 2 of permission 19/2000/F: replacement dwelling following partial demolition.

Burnham Market: 22/01545/F, Cherry Trees, Church Walk, retrospective permission for two sheds to the rear of the site.

Burnham Thorpe: 22/01854/LB, ,The Parsonage, Creake Road, construction of new drive and minor external alterations;

22/01712/F and 22/01713/LB, Old Parsonage Lodge, Creake Road, replacement of a single-storey extension, external and internal refurbishment.

Castle Acre: 22/01843/PACU3, land north of Greenslade House, Newton Road, change of use and conversion of existing agricultural building, and land within its curtilage, to a single larger dwelling.

Dersingham: 22/01703/F, 4 Valley Rise, change of use to existing integral garage into additional bedroom;

22/01872/F, Tit Willow, 16 Park Hill, proposed cart shed following removal of existing hardstanding parking area.

Docking: 22/01728/F, Three Acres, Brancaster Road, construction of single storey extension.

Emneth: 22/01826/O, Strawberry Cottages, 52 Church Road, outline application with some matters reserved: proposed new dwelling;

22/01673/RM, land south of 2 Elmfield Drive, west of 117 Elm High Road, reserved matters: single storey dwelling on existing garden land.

Gayton: 22/01707/F, site to rear of former Rampant Horse Cottage, variation of condition 6 of planning permission 20/00796/F to amend foul and surface water drainage arrangements.

Heacham: 22/01502/F, Neville Lodge, 69 Station Road, proposed bungalow following sub-division and alterations to boundary wall to provide increased access width;

22/01844/CM, land south of Long Acres Holiday Park, South Beach Road, County Matters: Retrospective use of land for storage, transfer, processing and recycling of waste arising and used in the operational use of Long Acres, North Beach, Putting Green and Riverside Holiday Caravan Parks.

Hunstanton: 19/01558/NMAM_1, land south of Seagate Road, non-material amendment to planning permission 19/01558/FM: Mixed use development comprising of retail at ground floor with residential accommodation at first to fifth floor.

Ingoldisthorpe: 22/01813/F. Morzine, Ingoldsby Avenue, subdivision of a bungalow into two dwellings by utilising an existing annexe extension as a separate dwelling house.

Marham: 22/01812/O, R J Marriott Engineering, The Old Gym, The Street, demolition of existing disused commercial buildings and replacement with new residential development.

Marshland St James: 22/01730/F, Fox Gill House, 131 Smeeth Road, retrospective replacement of existing post & rail boundary fencing and gates with new fence panels and gates.

Methwold: 22/01839/LDP, Heath Bungalow, Brandon Road, Lawful Development Certificate: temporary garden room, no foundations, no toilet or drainage.

Middleton: 22/01741/F, Mitre Farm Garden Nursery, Setch Road, Blackborough End, single storey side extension.

North Wootton: 22/01840/F, 24 The Howards, variation of condition 2 of planning permission 22/01282/F: two storey extension on each side of the detached property and front extension single storey.

Northwold: 22/01751/F, 16 Methwold Road, alterations and extension to existing dwelling.

Ringstead: 22/01731/F and 22/01732/LB, The Old Rectory, 59 High Street, powder coated aluminium glasshouse sited on a dwarf stone faced block wall in keeping with existing stonework within the property.

Runcton Holme: 22/01655/CU, Manor Farm Unit 8, 94 Watlington Road, change of use of existing building to carry out vehicle MOT’s including internal alteration.

Sedgeford: 22/01513/F, King William 1V, Heacham Road, proposed construction of 2-storey holiday accommodation building;

22/01745/F, Glovers Farm, Fring Road, provision of general purpose agricultural building.

Snettisham: 22/01735/LDP, Norton Hill Lodge, 5 Norton Hill, Lawful Development Certificate: proposed garage and garden room outbuildings complying with Schedule 2 Part 1 Class E of the General Permitted Development Order.

Terrington St Clement: 22/01548/F, Delamore Farms, Moat Road, one proposed agricultural building for cattle;

22/01738/O, Threeways, 77 Wanton Lane, outline with all matters reserved: proposed new dwelling.

Thornham: 22/01842/LDE, 6 Pastures Court, application for a lawful development certificate for the existing use of site as garden land.

Titchwell: 22/01858/F, Manor Farm, Main Road, variation of conditions 2, 6, 17 and 23 of planning permission 21/00940/F: Demolition of the existing modern agricultural barn, conversion of three barns to form six dwellings provision of bin and cycle store, parking, hard and soft landscaping and associated works.

Upwell: 22/01692/F, The Hollies, 42 St Peter’s Road, rear extension and replacement windows and demolition of small out house to the rear;

22/01717/F, Masters and Co, 17-23 School Road, two dwellings with garages and conversion of office and storage building to three dwellings.

Walpole Cross Keys: 22/01691/F, 14 Market Lane, Walpole St Andrew, retrospective Calor gas tank at the front of house.

Walsoken: 22/01701/O, Heating and Plumbing Services, 5 Church Road,

outline application with some matters reserved for residential development of the site - four dwellings, involving the demolition of the existing commercial existing buildings on the site.

West Walton: 22/01863/PACU3, Sebastapol Farm, Mill Road, prior notification: barn conversion to dwelling.

Wimbotsham: 22/01767/F, The Chequers, 7 Church Road, retrospective application: use existing converted outbuilding as a function room including change of window fenestration (previous approved for three B&B rooms 18/00587/F) construction of timber pergola and retention of storage container.

BRECKLAND

Mundford: 3PL/2022/1163/HOU, 33 Brecklands, front and rear single storey extensions to include the raising of the roof for living accommodation and alterations and extension to garage/outhouse for the conversion to a detached garden room.

Necton: 2022/1173/HOU, 16 Jubilee Way, proposed loft conversion including dormer construction to front and rear and Velux rooflights to front.

Swaffham: 3PL/2022/1165/O, land west of South Pickenham Road, outline permission for up to a total of 44 dwellings (including up to five self-build plots) with all matters reserved except access.

NORTH NORFOLK

East Ryanham: PF/22/2289, Lodge Farm, Swaffham Road, conversion and extension of farm buildings to form: i) farm shop, ii) retail units and iii) cafe/restaurant; use of land as an outdoor plant centre; and erection of bin/cycle store and garden retail building. Formation of new access onto Swaffham Road (A0165), creation of car park and associated hard/soft landscaping

Fakenham: RV/22/2453, Clipbush Park, Clipbush Lane, Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission PF/20/0993: (single storey extension to clubhouse) to allow for to revised internal layout and glazing position;

PF/22/2421, Bridge|Farm Workshop,

Water Moor Lane, formation of access and driveway to Water Moor Lane.

Sculthorpe: PF/22/2443, 63 Moor Lane, installation of dormer windows to north and south elevations, window to west elevation to facilitate conversion of loft to habitable space and construction of porch to side;

PF/22/2425, 11-15 The Street, change of use of adjoining commercial building with extensions and external alterations to provide two storey extension to dwelling.