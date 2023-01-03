A new development will be named after a First World War veteran who lived in Lynn - but expected costs are expected to rise above £50million.

West Norfolk Council is in the process of planning a scheme which will see 228 homes built at Gaywood Parkway in Lynn.

At the council’s regeneration and development panel’s next meeting on January 10, members will be informed of progress on deciding on a name for the project.

Florence Green pictured with her copy of 'The Great Government Aerodrome' the RFC Narborough in 2010

During an exercise with staff and students at King’s Lynn Academy to select a marketing name, ‘Florence Fields’ was selected after Florence Green - the last surviving First World War veteran.

Mrs Green lived in Lynn at the time of her death in 2012, when she was aged 110, having served in the women’s Royal Air Force.

She lived in Lynn from 1920, and passed away at Briar House in North Lynn.

Land between King's Lynn Academy site off Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood and Howard Junior School

Mrs Green made international headlines when she was recognised in 2010 as the world’s only remaining female veteran of the First World War.

She served in the WRAF (Women's Royal Air Force) as a waitress in the officers’ mess at Marham after enlisting in September 1918.

At the time, her younger daughter June Evetts said: “I’m very proud of her and she was very proud of the recognition she received.”

Mrs Green also left a son, Bob, 86, who lived in Edinburgh.

Florence Green celebrates her 108th birthday with her daughters May Green and June Evetts in 2009

Now, the new housing scheme will see her remembered in the town where she lived for most of her life.

However, the new housing scheme will not come without increased costs for the council.

Upon seeking final approval to go ahead with work, councillors will be informed by its cabinet of recommendations that it approves an amendment to its budget estimate - seeing it rise from £48.367million to £54.462million.

Land next to King's Lynn Academy site on Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood

Should plans be followed, 15% of the homes at Florence Fields will be affordable, while the remaining 85% will be combined of for sale and private rented properties.

Foundations for the first home are expected to be laid by June, with work predicted to be finished in time for the summer of 2026.

As things stand, there will be electric vehicle charging points available at all properties - with some solar panels also used.