New hope as rethink urged in King's Lynn bus lane battle

A government intervention could lead to victory for campaigners who want to stop a restricted Lynn road being opened to all traffic, a councillor has claimed.

A new traffic regulation order for the Hardings Way route was approved by a Norfolk County Council committee in July, despite fierce local opposition.

Hardings Way, King's Lynn.

But new guidance from the Department for Transport has offered renewed hope to campaigners, who fear that the order is a step towards the road being opened to all traffic.

The department has called for a pause on the design of new shared space schemes – such as the Hardings Way proposal – because of the impact on disabled users, pending further new guidance.

The move also comes amid fears raised by the Equality and Human Rights Commission over potential safety issues for disabled people using the Hardings Way route to get to and from Lynn town centre.

Although supporters of the order have insisted it is a means of supporting local public services by allowing development to take place in the area, county councillor, Alexandra Kemp, said the commission’s concerns should have been picked up by Norfolk County Council.

She said: “Greater scrutiny has happened at a national level and has found this council wanting.

“I am extremely saddened that this happened as I want this council to be a beacon of good practice for all its residents and so that the right decisions are made.”

Miss Kemp argues the smooth wide western pavement of the Hardings Way South route is perfect for use by disabled people, particularly those with impaired vision, as they do not have to worry about uneven paving slabs and it is also good for mobility scooters and mothers with prams.

She also pointed out Hardings Way South is a designated Sustrans safer route to school but if it is opened up to all traffic that will be lost.

She said: “Hardings Way South was a shining beacon of good practice in encouraging people to walk or cycle rather than to drive into town. But if it is opened up to all traffic then it will put people off using it.

“This is the worst decision of the decade in my opinion.”

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said yesterday: “We have been advised that the Equality and Human Rights Commission have expressed views on the implementation of the Hardings Way Traffic Regulation Order – but we have had no contact from them yet.

“We are aware of government advice on shared space.

“Further clarification published recently said the focus of the pause is on level-surface schemes in areas with relatively large amounts of pedestrian and vehicular movement, such as high streets and town centres.

“We will ensure that any design work reflects the latest guidance.”

Miss Kemp also questioned the work of an ongoing traffic study in the town and insisted any move to open Hardings Way would not solve the town’s known pollution problems.