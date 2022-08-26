Lynn's crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital could be added to the government's hospital building programme in the next couple of months, according to national reports.

The Health Service Journal has reported that the government is expected to announce the last eight trusts which will be selected for its new hospital programme, from more than 120 bids by NHS providers, in October.

It is understood, the report adds, that up to five hospitals with buildings containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) - such as the QEH - will be added to the programme.

Lynn's crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital could be added to the government's hospital building programme in the next couple of months, according to national reports

Laura Skaife-Knight, deputy CEO at QEH, said: “We remain hopeful that an announcement on future funding will come soon, recognising a new hospital is the only solution for solving the unique challenges that we face.”

It comes after countless calls for the QEH to be rebuilt, as its roof is currently supported by more than 1,500 props, and had to temporarily close some of its operating theatres due to the crumbling ceiling last month.

And the building was hit by flooding following torrential rain earlier this month, with water leaking from the ceiling being caught in buckets in the corridors.

Nichola Hunter, acting director for estates and facilities at QEH, said at the time: "This demonstrates once again the need for an urgent announcement about the desperately needed funding for a new QEH, recognising the adverse impact of our ageing estate on patient and staff experience and the operational running of our hospital.”

The hospital has planned a number of public meetings next months to address the state of its building, with members of the public invited to take a look at its proposals for a new hospital and multi-storey car park.

The proposals for a new hospital and multi-storey car park

Meetings will be taking place at Knights Hill hotel on Wednesday, September 7 between 10.30am-12.30pm and Thursday, September 8 between 6.30pm-8.30pm.

There will also be an online meeting using Zoom at noon-1pm Friday, September 9.