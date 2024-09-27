A new chairperson will be taking over the reins of West Norfolk’s largest housing provider.

Current board chairperson Andy Walder who has been at the helm of the Lynn-based business since October 2017, has completed his maximum term and will be retiring at the end of the month.

And taking his place will be Bob Walder (no relation) who comes with a wealth of housing experience.

Andy Walder, left, and Bob Walder

Freebridge said Andy’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding the organisation over the past eight years.

Andy said: “What I’ve learned from being Chair is that there are some great people out there doing fantastic things and there are also people out there who genuinely need help and support. It’s how you knit that all together.

“Freebridge is a great organisation with fantastic potential. It has a strong vision, mission, values, and strategy in place and is ambitious for itself and its customers. There are clear plans and a clear strategy so the building blocks are all there. It’s now about getting on and making it happen – and making it happen with our customers, local partnerships and across the sector.”

He added “Working with Freebridge has given me a real purpose within the community and a sense of pride. There’s a great passion with the people involved, Freebridge colleagues are the real beating heart of the organisation when it comes to caring for their customers and the community, and I’d particularly like thank our tenants for all their engagement, help and support.”

Freebridge chief executive Anita Jones, praised Andy’s dedication to tenants, colleagues and the communities.

“His extensive knowledge and diverse skill set have played a pivotal role in improving Freebridge’s future, including increased investment in our existing customer’s homes and the development of more for those who need them, as well as his vision for our Freebridge Academy for our colleagues and the community.”

Bob Walder has worked in the sector for more than 45 years with roles including group chief executive of The Longhurst Group, chairperson of Rural Housing with the National Housing Federation and Saffron Housing.

He said: “I am delighted to have been offered the role of chair of the board and honoured to follow Andy in that job. During the interview process I met with members of the team, some tenants and board members which was incredibly useful to get a rounded overview of Freebridge, and it really felt like an organisation where I could be at home.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work on the next stage of the Freebridge journey as we continue to serve our communities.”

Anita added: “We are thrilled to welcome Bob as the new chair of the Freebridge board. His extensive experience and expertise in the housing industry makes him an invaluable addition to our Board and I look forward to working closely with him to provide quality homes and excellent services for current and future generations, so that the people and communities of West Norfolk can thrive.”