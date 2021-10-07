New housing plan for King's Lynn Parkway site is submitted

Revised plans for a major housing scheme in Gaywood have been submitted.

An original scheme for nearly 380 houses on land off Parkway was backed by West Norfolk councillors in April – despite fierce opposition from environmental campaigners – only for it to halted later.

Now, the borough council has announced it has submitted a formal application, to itself, for permission to build up to 226 new homes on land formerly occupied by the College of West Anglia.

GV Picture of Land which is being Proposed for Possible New Housing Development for the Gaywood Area...Land next to the King's Lynn Academy Site off Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood. (49550577)

The development is limited to the western portion of the originally proposed site, meaning important habitats on the eastern side of the area will be protected.

Richard Blunt, West Norfolk Council's cabinet member for development, said today: "This revised scheme will not only create around 226 much-needed homes, but will also help stimulate the economy and create jobs and apprenticeships through the construction process.

“The scheme includes improved cycle and pedestrian connectivity that will link to the current local cycling and walking plan and will tie-up with routes around the town."

The announcement of the new application comes just a few weeks after the council formally declared a climate emergency.

Environment portfolio holder Paul Kunes added: "This development will be an exemplar scheme which links firmly to our carbon reduction commitment and my climate change emergency declaration.

"Our fabric-first approach would see each new home on this development being built with air source heat pumps and underfloor heating to maximise their efficiency and minimise their impact on the environment.

"Homes where roofs are aligned with the sun will have photo voltaic panels installed.

"Parking spaces will be electric charging ready, with ducts and draw strings laid, and garages will have electric vehicle charging points installed.

“The design of the scheme means that we are removing as few trees as possible and for every tree that is removed a further three will be planted.”

The authority also says 15 per cent of the proposed homes would be allocated as affordable.