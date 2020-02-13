New Indian restaurant King's Lynn Tandoori was officially opened by West Norfolk Mayor last night on a special anniversary for the business's owner.

Exactly 23 years ago to the day, Anwar Ali opened his successful Downham Tandoori restaurant, which he has expanded twice due to its popularity.

Mayor Geoff Hipperson joined numerous guests and wellwishers when he opened the new restaurant located at 1 Wootton Road, Gaywood.

West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson congratulates Anwar Ali, second left, on the opening of King's Lynn Tandoori. With them are Anwar's family and members of staff.

Anwar told the Lynn News: "It was an absolutely amazing evening. Everyone was buzzing. People were enjoying their food and were very happy.

"The restaurant was fully booked and more bookings are already being taken. It looks like a very promising start and expanding this restaurant further maybe a possibility in the future."

Anwar said he decided to open a restaurant in the Lynn area due to the fact that he has several customers from Hunstanton and Heacham who regularly visit Downham Tandoori.

The new restaurant has created 15 new jobs covering roles from chefs to waiting staff and has 66 covers.

Bookings for King's Lynn Tandoori can be made via its Facebook page or by calling the Downham restaurant on 01366 386110.

King's Lynn Tandoori is open daily, from noon to 2pm for lunches and from 5.30pm to 11pm for evening meals. There will also be a takeaway service available.

Read more BusinessKings Lynn