A new chair is being sought to play an important role in overseeing the delivery of a multi-million-pound project to transform Lynn - with the deadline for applications just around the corner.

King’s Lynn Town Deal Board needs a new chair to lead it as its plans - including a multi-user community hub, the Southgates masterplan and the riverfront regeneration - gather pace.

The opportunity for an individual to lead the board comes at an exciting time for Lynn, with an additional £20 million announced for the town in the spring budget.

This funding is further to the £25 million Town Deal funding announced in 2020, which is now being delivered across a range of projects, overseen by the board.

A spokesperson said that King’s Lynn Town Deal Board brings together a diverse range of individuals representing the community, businesses, and statutory agencies such as local authorities.

Membership includes representatives from all tiers of local authority, Members of Parliament, local businesses, chamber of commerce, business improvement district, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and the College of West Anglia.

Lynn's BID manager and King's Lynn Town Deal Board interim chair Vicky Etheridge

Vicky Etheridge, interim chair, said it was a great time to be joining the board.

She said: “Not only are we seeing the impact of the Town Deal projects which are gathering pace in their delivery, but we also now have the fantastic opportunity to play a crucial role in creating a long-term plan for Lynn and accessing £20 million in further funding.

“Whoever is appointed chair will be able to use their skills and expertise from their role in the community or private sector, to guide and lead the board through the next exciting stage, and help to shape the future for Lynn.

“We are looking for someone who is forward-thinking, open-minded, collegiate, constructive, and has an entrepreneurial spirit.

“Whilst the role is voluntary, the rewards are enormous, as I know myself from my experience on the board.

“If you are our next chair, then you will be able to make a significant difference for our town, benefitting people today, and long into the future.

“I would encourage anyone who is interested in becoming the chair to please apply. You will get to be part of a strong team, and you will be fully supported by officers.

“I look forward to meeting and working with our new chair soon.”

The requirements of the role include 12 meetings each year, plus meeting preparation and other work.

Officer support is available to help the chair deliver the role, and champions on the board lead on specific projects.

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 3 with interviews taking place on Friday, May 17.