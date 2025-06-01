King’s Lynn Festival spearheads new initiative for young musicians
A new initiative has been
launched by King’s Lynn Festival
to support the studies of young
classical musicians across West
Norfolk and beyond.
The King’s Lynn Festival Family
Club will make classical concert-
going more accessible and
affordable thanks to preferential
club ticket pricing, with a parent or
carer accompanying a child under
18 who is studying music able to
attend selected events free of
charge, with their child’s ticket at
just £5.
The initiative is spearheaded by
Ambrose Miller, artistic director of
the festival and builds on the
success of the first Young
Musicians’ Showcase event he
organised recently held at All
Saints’ Church in Lynn, in
partnership with Robin Norman,
director of music at the town’s
Springwood High School and the
West Norfolk Music Centre.
Nine young musicians aged 15 –
18 performed in the showcase. It
featured a wide variety of talented
young musicians, from singers to a
Marimba soloist, a pianist and a
violinist.
Speaking about the Young
Musicians’ Showcase, Robin
Norman said: “It was fantastic to
see the young musicians of West
Norfolk performing to such a
receptive and large audience of
festivalgoers. It will, I’m sure, spark
their interest to do other
performances in the future.
“I would like to thank Ambrose
Miller, and King’s Lynn Festival,
for the opportunity to perform to an
audience that otherwise may not
know these young people even
exist, and I look forward to
developing these performance
opportunities further with them.”
Amelie Hayle, a student at
Springwood High, said: “It was
wonderful to hear such beautiful
music in such a beautiful setting.
The community spirit was lovely,
and I particularly enjoyed
supporting each other through the
performance.”
Zoe Burton of Wisbech
Grammar School added: “I was
happy to be invited to perform in the
King’s Lynn Festival Young
Musician Showcase and it was a
delightful experience. The
audience created a warm
environment and playing alongside
fellow students and musicians was
fun.
“It’s great news that young people
from King’s Lynn area can take part
and show their talents in The
Festival.”
Laura Vogel, of Dereham Sixth
Form College, who studies at West
Norfolk Music Centre, said: “It was
an amazing opportunity, I’ve never
done anything like it before, so it
was quite nerve-racking at first, but
I was blown away by the comments
and congratulations from people
afterwards.”
These students were joined by
musicians from College of West
Anglia and Alderman Peel High
School of Wells.
Mr Miller said: “The Young
Musicians’ Showcase featured
some of the finest young classical
musicians in East Anglia, all of
whom are looking to pursue music
as a career in the future. In that
concert we had three musicians
who have been offered scholarships
at prestigious institutions including
Oxford University, Wells Cathedral
School and London Music
Colleges.
“At King’s Lynn Festival, we are
always keen to nurture rising
musical stars as those are the
students who will later return to
perform here as world class artists.
“I wanted to offer a clear message
to conscientious young classical
musicians in West Norfolk that
King’s Lynn Festival is here to
support you and will encourage
your talent.
“If your child is a keen local
musician, doing well in pursuit of
their graded examinations, you are
invited to register your interest in
joining the King’s Lynn Festival
Family Club.”
To register interest in joining the
King’s Lynn Festival Family Club,
email: r.norman@springwood
highschool.co.uk