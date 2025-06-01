A new initiative has been

launched by King’s Lynn Festival

to support the studies of young

classical musicians across West

Norfolk and beyond.

The King’s Lynn Festival Family

Club will make classical concert-

going more accessible and

affordable thanks to preferential

club ticket pricing, with a parent or

carer accompanying a child under

18 who is studying music able to

attend selected events free of

charge, with their child’s ticket at

just £5.

The initiative is spearheaded by

Ambrose Miller, artistic director of

the festival and builds on the

success of the first Young

Musicians’ Showcase event he

organised recently held at All

Saints’ Church in Lynn, in

partnership with Robin Norman,

director of music at the town’s

Springwood High School and the

West Norfolk Music Centre.

Nine young musicians aged 15 –

18 performed in the showcase. It

featured a wide variety of talented

young musicians, from singers to a

Marimba soloist, a pianist and a

violinist.

Speaking about the Young

Musicians’ Showcase, Robin

Norman said: “It was fantastic to

see the young musicians of West

Norfolk performing to such a

receptive and large audience of

festivalgoers. It will, I’m sure, spark

their interest to do other

performances in the future.

“I would like to thank Ambrose

Miller, and King’s Lynn Festival,

for the opportunity to perform to an

audience that otherwise may not

know these young people even

exist, and I look forward to

developing these performance

opportunities further with them.”

Amelie Hayle, a student at

Springwood High, said: “It was

wonderful to hear such beautiful

music in such a beautiful setting.

The community spirit was lovely,

and I particularly enjoyed

supporting each other through the

performance.”

Zoe Burton of Wisbech

Grammar School added: “I was

happy to be invited to perform in the

King’s Lynn Festival Young

Musician Showcase and it was a

delightful experience. The

audience created a warm

environment and playing alongside

fellow students and musicians was

fun.

“It’s great news that young people

from King’s Lynn area can take part

and show their talents in The

Festival.”

Laura Vogel, of Dereham Sixth

Form College, who studies at West

Norfolk Music Centre, said: “It was

an amazing opportunity, I’ve never

done anything like it before, so it

was quite nerve-racking at first, but

I was blown away by the comments

and congratulations from people

afterwards.”

These students were joined by

musicians from College of West

Anglia and Alderman Peel High

School of Wells.

Mr Miller said: “The Young

Musicians’ Showcase featured

some of the finest young classical

musicians in East Anglia, all of

whom are looking to pursue music

as a career in the future. In that

concert we had three musicians

who have been offered scholarships

at prestigious institutions including

Oxford University, Wells Cathedral

School and London Music

Colleges.

“At King’s Lynn Festival, we are

always keen to nurture rising

musical stars as those are the

students who will later return to

perform here as world class artists.

“I wanted to offer a clear message

to conscientious young classical

musicians in West Norfolk that

King’s Lynn Festival is here to

support you and will encourage

your talent.

“If your child is a keen local

musician, doing well in pursuit of

their graded examinations, you are

invited to register your interest in

joining the King’s Lynn Festival

Family Club.”

To register interest in joining the

King’s Lynn Festival Family Club,

email: r.norman@springwood

highschool.co.uk



