Business mentor Kathy Ennis will be at the helm of a new initiative to support small firms which is taking place in Lynn.

Kathy, of Old Hunstanton, has been selected as the local leader for Energiser sessions which have been launched by business support organisation Enterprise Nation as part of a national drive to help small businesses.

Kathy, who recently led the Facebook #SheMeansBusiness programme at KLIC and who is founder of marketing support firm Little Piggy, will be nurturing 20 local firms over ten intensive weeks.

She will be one of 12 leaders across the UK who will assist firms who join Energiser, a ten-week business accelerator to build confidence, share experiences, and achieve growth.

Kathy Ennis who will be supporting local firms to achieve growth (11789840)

The initiative is in response to research which suggests only 17 per cent of businesses work with a professional adviser despite the fact that evidence suggests those that take on board advice do better than those that don’t.

Kathy said: “My aim is to help create a community where business owners can connect, learn, inspire and help each other for greater success.

“By starting small with an engaged and curated first group, we hope that the message that advice and collaboration equals profit and success will get through to the wider business community.”

Leaders will host bi-monthly groups, delivering growth support looking at key topics including sales and marketing, access to finance, leadership and management.

Each session will include a presentation from a topic expert, followed by open discussion on how founders are dealing with similar challenges and responding to opportunities. The idea is that each business owner will come in to the group with an identified challenge and objective, and work towards achieving this over the ten weeks.

There is a free to attend, taster session being held at KLIC on Thursday, July 18. To book go to https://www.enterprisenation.com/campaigns/local-leaders/