Progress on a £7million investment at King’s Lynn Port to create a new bulk store was the focus of a visit from the local MP.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild met Paul Ager, Associated British Ports’ (ABP) divisional port manager, east coast, and Victoria Fleming-Williams, public affairs manager, to review planned upgrades and tour the site.

ABP is the UK’s largest port operator with 21 ports, and handles 25% of UK port traffic, worth £150billion.

Paul Ager, left, with MP James Wild during his visit to Lynn Port

The port handles around 400,000 tonnes of cargo per year primarily timber, argibulk products, manufacturing and recycling.

ABP also contributes significantly to the UK's net zero transformation, providing the bases for offshore green energy project and industrial decarbonisation.

Mr Wild saw progress on the new bulk store project for Azelis, a supplier of chemicals and food ingredients to more than 2,000 customers in the UK.

This is the single largest investment in the port and will be the first bulk storage warehouse in East Anglia to be constructed under the new Industrial Frameworks Contract and is due to be completed in March.

Mr Wild heard about skills challenges and the investment ABP makes in its staff through the ABP Academy and apprenticeship programme as well as the Norfolk for Jobs campaign to create more opportunities for people locally.

“It was great to get an update on ABP’s plans to continue to invest in the port in Lynn and see progress on the new £7million project which will bring more business to our local area,” he said.

“The port plays a vital role for our local economy and ABP is committed to developing a skilled workforce and offering apprenticeships.”