New King's Lynn cinema 'will thrive post-Covid', report says

The new cinema at Lynn’s Corn Exchange has a bright future despite the current coronavirus challenge, officials say.

The upbeat assessment has been delivered by officials in a report on the current state of the town centre venue, which is due to be presented to councillors next week.

The theatre’s two cinema screens began showing films and other performance in September , after building work was delayed by the pandemic.

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place.. (41724121)

A report to West Norfolk Council’s environment and community panel, which meets on Tuesday, said a total of 680 people attended the 127 screenings staged there in the facility’s first month of operations, around 5.5 per event on average.

But the run of screenings of The Personal History of David Copperfield, which was partly shot in Lynn, had to be extended four times.

And the report said: “There is no doubt that the Alive Corn Exchange cinema is a great asset to Kings Lynn and will eventually thrive post-Covid.

Official Opening of the two New Cinemas at The Alive Corn Exchange Tuesday Market Place King's Lynn, by Borough Mayor Cllr Geoff Hipperson...Borough Mayor Cllr Geoff Hipperson is pictured in Cinema No 1 after the official opening ceremony.. (42350268)

“Currently we are finding it tough as with every cinema but every customer who has been has loved the experience with excellent vision, sound and comfortable seats.

“Most importantly they have all felt safe with our covid secure plan and measures in place. We will continue to ensure we have a full and exciting film programme for all tastes and hope that very soon customers will return to the cinema and levels of attendance will rise to those seen pre-Covid.”

The paper also reports a constructive working relationship with the Majestic Cinema and expresses confidence in that arrangement continuing.