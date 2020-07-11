Home   News   Article

New King's Lynn curate excited to get started

By Ben Hardy
Published: 11:00, 11 July 2020

Originally from the Isle of Man, a new curate is looking forward to meeting Lynn worshippers in person rather than through video communications.

Jon Price and his wife Vicki have moved to the area which they have described as a "beautiful place" they are excited to be a part of.

Although he will not be officially ordained until August, Mr Price has begun to "learn the ropes" as the new curate of St John's Church in The Walks, as well as the Minster and North Lynn Methodist Church.

