New King's Lynn library business support scheme launched

A new support hub for aspiring entrepreneurs has been set up in Lynn’s main library.

The Business and IP (Intellectual Property) Centre at the London Road building is the first of three hubs to be set up around Norfolk, following the establishment of a similar centre in Norwich.

And officials hope the scheme will give people with business ideas the support to grow and develop them.

Norfolk County Council deputy leader Graham Plant said: “Encouraging entrepreneurship and business growth is key to sustaining a strong economy.

“Libraries are ideally placed to help new and growing businesses flourish.”

Library staff have been trained to initial intellectual property advice on business ideas, short of any formal legal guidance.

Officials also hope to be able to provide live streams of support events taking place at the British Library in London over the coming months.

And a business start-up day will be taking place in Lynn in October for people with ideas to access support services.

West Norfolk Council chief executive Ray Harding said he was pleased the county council had chosen to set up the first of its hubs in Lynn.

He hopes the facility will improve the borough’s low business start-up rate.

And he believes it will complement the support already available at other venues, including the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre.

He said: “When it comes to people starting their own business, what’s important is the people and the support they get.

“People feel comfortable in libraries so if they start their journey here, talking to a friendly face in the library service, that can be the start of something much bigger.

“We’re absolutely sure it will be a success and we’ll do everything we can to make it that success.”

The three planned hubs are all due to be live by next January.