New King's Lynn Street Rangers happy to help as supportive town presence

Lynn’s new Street Rangers have described themselves as a “friendly face” for those who need assistance in the town centre.

Luciano Santos and Michael Smith are the newest recruits to the role which was created by Discover King’s Lynn’s Business Improvement District (BID) scheme.

Mr Smith started working with Mr Santos on February 20, and the pair will be available in Lynn five days a week from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Lynn's Street Rangers Michael Smith and Luciano Santos

Two former employees were “released” from the positions in October, but BID officials previously said they remained committed to the Street Ranger project.

And the plan is for the new recruits to eventually cover seven days between them when they have finished the learning process.

Mr Smith said: “Two days are never the same in this role so there is always something to learn from.

“Our role is to have that friendly face for members of the public if they are feeling distressed.”

As well as working with businesses, the Rangers can report anti-social behaviour and greet visitors with directions and information.

This can also extend to general favours such as helping an old lady to find a taxi, as an example provided to the Lynn News.

The Rangers have also asked people to refrain from drinking in the street.

Mr Santos said: “We are trying to bring everyone together to work towards the same goal. A lot of people are approaching us who are intrigued by what we do and who we are.”

He added that he is familiar with the town having worked as a security guard for Boots for the last four years.

Mr Smith said he moved to Lynn in 2012, and described his role as a “privilege”.

He continued: “We can be helping to support retailers with theft or we could be dealing with first aid incidents. Sometimes we could be delivering furniture for the retailers, so it can be extremely varied.

“The rule of thumb is there is always something we can do. It may be that we can’t directly do it but we can point them in the right direction.”

The Rangers will be visiting Ipswich to see a similar scheme in operation there. There are also Rangers projects in place in Norwich and Cambridge.

They have been equipped with radios and body cameras for the role.

