Lynn’s new library and community hub is starting to take shape ahead of its opening later this year.

The new multi-use community hub on New Conduit Street will provide a range of facilities and services, including a new library that will be larger than the existing Carnegie site, with more books on display.

At the start of this month, the Lynn News put concerns to Norfolk County Council regarding an apparent lack of progress at the site.

The new community hub in Lynn is starting to take shape. Picture: Kris Johnston

Since then, things appear to have been taken up a notch - with structural tiles now being placed on the skeleton of the building.

Further decorative additions are likely after this phase is complete, as these tiles still bear the words: “This side face up.”

A short statement from a county council spokesman earlier this month said: “Work is progressing well at the new King's Lynn library and we expect to be open in autumn this year.”

The new community hub will open later this year. Picture: Kris Johnston

Library services will switch over to the site once construction is completed, with The Garage Trust entrusted with the Carnegie after winning a bidding process earlier this year.

The cultural charity is dedicated to transforming lives through the arts, and offers a wide range of music, theatre and dance classes, and community activities.

However, the bidding process has come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks, with losing finalists The Margery Kempe Trust raising concerns about a lack of fairness and transparency.