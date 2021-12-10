New King's Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington is the father of Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington.

Kai is partnered with AJ Odudu in the current series and has reached this Sunday's semi-final - quite an accomplishment for a professional in his first year on the programme.

The former Junior World Latin American champion has been making the headlines for being strongly romantically linked with his partner AJ.

Tommy Widdington is the new manager at King's Lynn Town.. (53651634)

Tommy caused quite a social media stir when he was pictured in the audience watching his son earlier in the series. Some commented on his good looks.

Host Claudia Winkleman told Kai: "All your dad said was 'when do I get a mention?''

Former Southampton midfielder Tommy was unveiled as the new Linnets manager at a press conference this afternoon.

When asked about his son and his claim to fame, Tommy, who will take charge of his first game against Dover Athletic at The Walks tomorrow, said: "Very quickly after the game on Saturday, I'll be hot-footing it off somewhere to a TV to watch Kai on Strictly."