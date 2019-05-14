New location for popular King’s Lynn Men’s Shed

King’s Lynn Men’s Shed is continuing to flourish in new council-owned premises on the North Lynn Industrial Estate.

The wellbeing project, which started in Paxman Road in December 2017, has about 80 members with 30 to 40 men regularly attending.

Its motto is “connect, converse and create” and the aim is to provide somewhere for males to enjoy some company and stimulation.

Chairman John Neve likened it to anybody’s garden shed at home where there will be various materials available and people can spend as little or as much time as they want doing as little or as much as they want.

The King's Lynn Men's Shed has moved to new premises on the North Lynn Industrial Estate. At the front are Ian Parker and Rev Dan Tansey from left to right

Mr Neve said: “A lot of men, particularly from the older generation, might have spent years in an office or factory workplace with lots of other people. They get used to that and then suddenly perhaps they become widowed, made redundant or retire and may find themselves on their own all day. That can lead to mental health problems.

“The Men’s Shed is a place to go instead of being on your own.”

He added: “People can come in for just a cuppa and a chat for a few minutes or spend a bit longer and make a model of the Taj Mahal!”

The Bryggen Road facility is open twice a week - Tuesdays 12 noon to 6pm and Thursdays 10am-4pm. Mr Neve, a former factory manager who works for Royal Mail, hopes it can be open more often in future, if more volunteers can help out.

West Norfolk Council has supported the venture by loaning - free of charge - use of premises which require some TLC. In return, members smarten up the building and bring it back up to a standard to be let again.

“The council have been fantastic to us and we’re very grateful for their support,” said Mr Neve.

The former college teacher admits that leading the project has led to some rejuvenation of himself and enabled him to use a lathe to turn wood, a skill he has always wanted to learn.