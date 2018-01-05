New-look board take over the reins at King Edward VII Academy

There will be no new appointments to the governing body of a Lynn secondary school for the foreseeable future, despite four of its members resigning, bosses say.

An interim executive board is now overseeing the King Edward VII Academy, which was taken out of special measures last year.

But the head of the school’s sponsor, the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust (EMAT), says it doesn’t plan to appoint any new governors until it is formally classed as “good” by Ofsted.

Its chief executive, Dr Duncan Ramsey, said yesterday: “It’s a very highly qualified board of experts and they have all got time to give to it. It’s so important to us as a trust.”

The academy underwent its first full Ofsted inspection since converting to academy status last summer.

Having been rated as inadequate in its last inspection as the King Edward VII School, the academy was deemed to require improvement by inspectors and set out plans for how it would improve.

Four of its governors then resigned in the autumn because of an apparent disagreement between them and trust officials over its future direction.

Dr Ramsey paid tribute to their “tireless” work on behalf of the school during their tenure.

But he added: “Pupil outcomes at KES have been too low for too long.

“When EMAT took responsibility for King Edward VII Academy in May 2017, it was tasked with developing a strategy to improve the academy to good by the next inspection and on to outstanding within four years.

“Unfortunately, the approach agreed by the educational support team at EMAT and the trust board differed from that of the four members of the local governing body, who took the decision to resign.”

The current executive board is chaired by Louise Soden, a former regional director of Ofsted in the East Midlands.

Its vice-chairman is Linda Hothersall, principal of the Eastgate Academy, which is also sponsored by EMAT and which was rated as outstanding by Ofsted almost a year ago.

Dr Ramsey said: “We are dedicated to supporting all our family of academies to provide a good and outstanding education for the pupils in our care and we will continue to work with complete focus to achieve this goal.”