Spalding to King’s Lynn 505 bus service gets a refresh
One of the area’s main bus services has been given a total refresh.
The Stagecoach 505 service which runs a service between Lynn and Spalding every 30 minutes has been given a new look.
The newly painted and refurbished buses have re-trimmed seating, low-floor wheelchair access, LED destination displays and USB charging points for a more comfortable journey.
Roadside signage along the route has been updated to provide clear stops and timetable information.
Norfolk County Council and Lincolnshire County Council have joined forces with Stagecoach on this project.
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for transport at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I am delighted that we can work together to support the 505 service and continue its 30-minute-frequency timetable.
“This will be very enabling for people to travel between our two counties.
“Hopefully it will be well used with lots of passengers taking advantage of what's on offer across Lincolnshire and Norfolk.”
Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, said the service is a great option for people.
He said: “This is a vital service and connection to King’s Lynn – one of our key urban areas.
“With buses running up to every half an hour Monday to Saturday – and hourly on a Sunday – it’s a great option for both commuters and those wanting to enjoy a car-free day out with great destinations at either end of the route.”
Stagecoach East Midlands managing director Matt Cranwell said, “We are delighted to be working with Norfolk and Lincolnshire County Councils to make bus travel even better for the people of The Fens.
“The current reduced price weekly and 28-day tickets make the 505 a great choice for commuters and there are further discounts for young people too making it a green and cheap option to travel between Lincolnshire and Norfolk.”
Here’s a list of places where you can catch the 505:
Spalding Bus Station
Springfields Outlet
Weston Church
Moulton Bell Lane
Moulton Harrox Square
Whaplode The Darjeeling
Holbeach Uni Academy
Holbeach Interchange
Fleet Hargate Old Schoolhouse
Gedney St Mary Church
Gedney Albert Ave
Long Sutton Limewalk
Long Sutton Interchange
Sutton Bridge Hotel
Walpole Cross Keys
Terrington St Clement
St Clements High School
Clenchwarton School
West Lynn Ferry Square
South Lynn Hillen Rd
King’s Lynn Interchange