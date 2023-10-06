One of the area’s main bus services has been given a total refresh.

The Stagecoach 505 service which runs a service between Lynn and Spalding every 30 minutes has been given a new look.

The newly painted and refurbished buses have re-trimmed seating, low-floor wheelchair access, LED destination displays and USB charging points for a more comfortable journey.

The new-look 505 bus which runs between Spalding and King's Lynn

Roadside signage along the route has been updated to provide clear stops and timetable information.

Norfolk County Council and Lincolnshire County Council have joined forces with Stagecoach on this project.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for transport at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I am delighted that we can work together to support the 505 service and continue its 30-minute-frequency timetable.

“This will be very enabling for people to travel between our two counties.

“Hopefully it will be well used with lots of passengers taking advantage of what's on offer across Lincolnshire and Norfolk.”

Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, said the service is a great option for people.

He said: “This is a vital service and connection to King’s Lynn – one of our key urban areas.

“With buses running up to every half an hour Monday to Saturday – and hourly on a Sunday – it’s a great option for both commuters and those wanting to enjoy a car-free day out with great destinations at either end of the route.”

Stagecoach East Midlands managing director Matt Cranwell said, “We are delighted to be working with Norfolk and Lincolnshire County Councils to make bus travel even better for the people of The Fens.

“The current reduced price weekly and 28-day tickets make the 505 a great choice for commuters and there are further discounts for young people too making it a green and cheap option to travel between Lincolnshire and Norfolk.”

Here’s a list of places where you can catch the 505:

Spalding Bus Station

Springfields Outlet

Weston Church

Moulton Bell Lane

Moulton Harrox Square

Whaplode The Darjeeling

Holbeach Uni Academy

Holbeach Interchange

Fleet Hargate Old Schoolhouse

Gedney St Mary Church

Gedney Albert Ave

Long Sutton Limewalk

Long Sutton Interchange

Sutton Bridge Hotel

Walpole Cross Keys

Terrington St Clement

St Clements High School

Clenchwarton School

West Lynn Ferry Square

South Lynn Hillen Rd

King’s Lynn Interchange