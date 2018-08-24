Stephenson Smart in Lynn has welcomed a new member to its management team.

Dan Jastrzebski has joined the chartered accountants and business advisors in the King Street office and will work as a manager alongside partner Clive Dodds.

Dan Jastrzebski joins Stephenson Smart accountants as manager. (3714087)

After meeting his future wife, Sarah, at university, who is also a fellow manager at Stephenson Smart, Dan relocated to Lynn from his native Stoke-on-Trent and studied to become a chartered accountant, qualifying in 2014.

From there, he worked his way up to a client manager level at his previous firm in Lynn.

The 29-year-old said he was looking forward to working at Stephenson Smart’s flagship office.

“I already know many of the team in the various offices through Sarah, and I’m looking forward to working with them.

“I have recently qualified as a chartered tax advisor and I’m waiting to find out where that will take me, but eventually my aim is to become a partner. Having undertaken high level studies in Inheritance Tax, I also have an interest in the probate services offered by Stephenson Smart, so this will be something that I intend to pursue.

“I am excited to be able to help local individuals and business with various aspects of taxation by adding my knowledge to an already highly experienced, professional team."

Clive Dodds, partner, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Dan to the team. He has a mass of experience in all areas of business and adds another string to our bow with his chartered tax advisor qualification.”

In his spare time Dan is the vice chairman of one of the Round Tables in King’s Lynn and enjoys helping to organise events to raise money for charity.

The inaugural South Wootton Beer Festival last year raised £15,000 for The Norfolk Hospice in the town.

In addition to this he also enjoys playing football regularly and occasionally a round of golf at the weekends, as well as supporting Stoke City whenever he can.

Stephenson Smart was founded more than 100 years ago and has other offices in Fakenham, Wisbech, Downham Market, March and Great Yarmouth.