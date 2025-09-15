A new manager with a “wealth of experience” has been appointed to run the King’s Lynn Festival.

The popular event is set to captivate audiences this autumn with an exciting programme of concerts, while also marking a new chapter with the appointment of Ben Horden as festival manager.

This follows the resignation of Anna Pool, who was festival manager and co-artistic director, due to “irreconcilable differences” with others involved.

The new King's Lynn Festival manager Ben Horden. Picture: Matthew Johnson

Ambrose Miller, artistic director of King’s Lynn Festival, said: “I am immensely looking forward to working with Ben as the new festival manager.

“He brings a wealth of experience in arts management and administration, and an active portfolio as an accomplished classical musician.”

Mr Horden already has strong connections with the town through his work as music director of King’s Lynn Festival Chorus.

He has previously been an artist manager, representing celebrated international conductors and instrumentalists. He balances arts management with a freelance career as a classical music conductor and keyboardist.

“I am thrilled to be joining a festival with such a distinguished history and vibrant future - one that strives for diversity in its programming,” he said.

“From emerging talent to internationally renowned performers and academics, the artists of our autumn series share a remarkable gift for communicating, engaging, and inspiring.

“As the autumn concerts approach, I look forward to working with the festival team, local community and audiences, and world-class artists in developing the future of this important arts festival for the people of Lynn and beyond.”

The Kings Lynn Festival is set to get under way in October.