Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has opened a new Maternity Triage Unit.

This is a dedicated unit next to the Brancaster Maternity Ward.

Maternity triage is specially designed to assess women that are more than 16 weeks pregnant who have concerns.

The maternity triage team: obstetrics consultant Ahmed Emara, consultant midwife Esther Dorken, midwife Nicky Walton and matron for core maternity services Jodie Jupe

Open 24/7, this service can be used by calling 01553 214829 if you have any of the following symptoms or concerns:

• Change in baby’s movements;

• Constant vomiting;

• Contractions, cramps, or sharp pains;

• High temperature;

• Itchy hands and feet;

• Leaking fluid;

• Painful urination;

• Persistent headaches or blurred vision;

• Spotting or bleeding;

• Swelling of hands and feet;

The specialised team aim to see everyone within 15 minutes of arrival for an initial assessment. Everyone is then prioritised as to how urgently they need to be seen based on this assesment.

Matron for core maternity services Jodie Jupe said: “This is an important service that we are proud to launch. Research from using this type of triage system has shown that timely assessment and intervention can reduce delays in essential care and improves safety.”