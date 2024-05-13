A new town medical practice has been deemed “excellent” as staff prepare to welcome their new patients.

St James Medical Practice, which was formerly found at County Court Road in Lynn, relocated to Edward Benefer Way in South Wootton earlier this year.

The new premises were deemed necessary to improve service provision to its 17,000 patients - with that number expected to reach 20,000 within the next few years.

The new St James Medical Practice on Edward Benefer Way

The new building offers a range of medical services and facilities, including general medical services, a pharmacy, endoscopy and private health space.

The practice manager has said: “We are delighted to be able to move into our new accommodation, it will be a huge help for us, enabling the practice to provide improved services to our patients and handle the increased demand on our services.

“It’s a wonderful new building for us and we cannot wait to see what our patients think.”

A look inside the new reception of St James Medical Practice

The new practice has been graded ‘excellent’ by BREEAM for energy efficiency and features photo voltaic (PV) panels on the roof.

Ashley Seymour, development director for Assura - which invests in primary care medical centres across the UK - said: “This has been a fantastic project to work on.

“Any development on this scale takes a great deal of co-ordination and teamwork from all involved to deliver it and the end result speaks for itself - a new medical centre that is fit for the future of primary care in Lynn.”