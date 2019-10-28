A Lynn Mediterranean-style restaurant has relaunched at different premises in the High Street and under a new name.

Mem's Kitchen, is run by husband and wife Mehmet Kumcu and Tsetsi Sarpanova, who welcomed their first customers today to their new restaurant, opposite Marks and Spencer's store.

The couple previously operated the Lynn Restaurant for five years, which closed in August when the lease expired.

Mem's Kitchen opens in High Street King's Lynn..Tsetsi Sarpanova and Mehmet Kumcu inside the new buiness in High Street. (20310748)

Mehmet, who said they had invested "tens of thousands of pounds" on the total refurbishment of the new premises, said they were both looking forward to their new venture.

He said: "The menu is exactly the same as it was before, the only things that have changed are the name and the location.

"We are both so excited to be opening the new restaurant. We are originally from London and when we came to Lynn, we just loved the town and knew we wanted to stay. It's the people here who make it a great place.

"When I first came to Lynn, nobody knew me, but now everybody knows me, so I wanted to use my own name for the business."

The premises had formerly been used as a charity shop and when Mehmet took it over, it was just a shell of a building. It has been totally overhauled with new floors, ceilings and walls, kitchen equipment, bathroom facilities and furniture throughout.

At present there is seating for 34 and there are plans to expand using an upstairs floor in the future.

In addition to the extensive range of Mediterranean meals on the menu, home-made cakes and a variety of lunch boxes are also available from the deli bar.

Mem's Kitchen is open 9am-6pm Monday to Friday, 10am-10pm on Saturdays and is closed on Sundays.