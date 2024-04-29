A new “micro” litter vehicle is now operating to reach properties in more confined spaces.

West Norfolk Council is now using a micro bin lorry to help reach the areas that bigger vehicles struggle to reach.

Cllr Sandra Squire, cabinet member for environment and coastal, said: “When it comes to navigating the narrow historic streets of Lynn, or out in the countryside, size clearly matters.

The new vehicle that will be used to collect rubbish

“This new addition to our fleet can double up its collections with two separate compartments.

“Being smaller means it is less thirsty than other dust carts and is good for the environment.

“This vehicle has come at no additional cost to the borough council and is funded by reinvesting existing money from our contract with Serco in promoting services efficiency and environmental improvement.”

The vehicle has already operated in the Friars area of Lynn and will soon be used in Snettisham and Castle Acre.