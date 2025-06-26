The long-awaited 1,300 capacity multi-storey car park at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is one step closer after officials brought in RG Carter to plan the site.

The construction firm, which has an office on the Saddlebow Industrial Estate, will perform a full pre-construction services agreement (PCSA), which aims to extract the best value for money out of the development.

The project was given the go-ahead by planners in April 2023, with a stipulation added that new electric vehicle charges must be placed outdoors to mitigate the risk of fire.

Members of the new QEH team and RG Carter staff on the car park site. Picture: QEH

Paul Cushing, pre-construction director at RG Carter, said: “We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and to have been given the opportunity to support the NHS Trust to continue to enhance and improve its facilities for its patients, visitors, and staff.

“We look forward to delivering an efficient, sustainable design solution, as we help to prepare the way for this much-needed new multi-storey car park.”

The multi-storey car park is a key enabling project for the new QEH, which will be built on the hospital’s current main car park.

The building has been carefully designed to modern car park standards with larger spaces for cars and a “strong structural design” to allow for heavier electric cars.

It will offer more than 1,300 places, with additional parking still available in other areas of the hospital site.

The car park will sit at the top end of the QEH site, where the now demolished Inspire Centre once stood.

Peter Cox, programme director for the new QEH, said: “We are pleased to have RG Carter on board to take our new multi-storey car park on its final steps towards construction.

“We expect building work to commence in mid-2026 and the car park will be open for use by October 2027.”