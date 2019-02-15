Financial advisers Ring Associates has opened new offices in the heart of Lynn town centre making their services even more accessible to customers.

On Thursday West Norfolk Mayor Nick Daubney performed the official opening ceremony which was attended by invited guests and clients.

Ring Associates director Steven Watling said: “The new walk-in advice centre is important for Ring Associates as it allows us to highlight our offering of independent financial advice to a new larger audience.

“We hope to provide the public with a relaxed and informal environment to drop in and discuss their particular needs, without the requirement for an appointment."

Pictured are Martin Setchell, director, Leanne Berycz, director and practice manager, Borough Mayor Nick Daubney and Tim Gilbert, director. (7142698)

And director Martin Setchell added: “We are now also opening on Saturdays so we can cater for those who perhaps do not have time to visit us in the working week.”

The new location, in addition to their existing Tuesday Market Place base, will offer independent advice on a wide range of financial offerings, such as mortgages, pensions, equity release and retirement planning.

The office is located at No.56 High Street and is open from 9am to 5pm weekdays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Ring Associates, voted as one of the top 25 adviser firms in the UK for 2018, is an independent financial planning and wealth management business which has been providing advice on a wide range of financial matters since 2002.